Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Trading Up 0.1%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Levere Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levere

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Levere by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 418,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,915,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Levere by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 450,200 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire business operating in the mobility sector, including the development of autonomous driving, connected vehicles, mobility services, and electric vehicles in the Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

