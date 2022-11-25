Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,415 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 0.4% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $53,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after buying an additional 848,476 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,391,000 after buying an additional 560,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,070,000 after buying an additional 373,961 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 42.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 837,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,881,000 after buying an additional 250,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.1% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 500,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,721,000 after buying an additional 222,600 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.53. 12,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $165.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.