Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Linear (LINA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $59.65 million and $1.33 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.87 or 0.08575093 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00479045 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.66 or 0.29391363 BTC.

About Linear

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

