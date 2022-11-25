Litecoin Price Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $76.25 or 0.00462565 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $1.13 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023538 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001280 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018070 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,690,481 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

