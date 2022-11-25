Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 414,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 108,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 33.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 57,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $493,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.13.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

