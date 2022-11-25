Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 33,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $211.86 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.76 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.04 and a 200-day moving average of $258.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.24.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

