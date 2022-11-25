Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $370,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

