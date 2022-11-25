Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $757,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 30.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 19.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

