Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after buying an additional 900,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after purchasing an additional 711,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

