Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 2,570 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,326,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 116,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,189,000 after purchasing an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,705,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after purchasing an additional 343,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 98.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

