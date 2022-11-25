London Security (LON:LSC) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and last traded at GBX 2,300 ($27.20). 1,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 319% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,550 ($30.15).

London Security Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £275.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1,451.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,482 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.60.

London Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 42 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.71%. London Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

