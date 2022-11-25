Loom Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.57 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $63.70 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

