Louis Fred Stephan Sells 497,022 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Louis Fred Stephan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of Amcor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00.

Amcor stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 108,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amcor by 16.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

