Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price target on Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.25.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$12.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.77. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$13.07.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Company Profile

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016. In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,590,935.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,590,935.70. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein bought 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,624,016. Insiders purchased a total of 479,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,837 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

