Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.59.
Lyft Stock Up 2.4 %
LYFT opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. Lyft has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.68.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
