MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $3,113,915.40 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) Director John L. Ocampo sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $3,113,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,114,253.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MTSI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. 159,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.
