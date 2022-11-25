Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $19.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after buying an additional 8,523,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after buying an additional 2,040,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

