Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $238.56 million and approximately $36,584.07 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,505.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00237563 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003457 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $93,623.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

