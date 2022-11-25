MaidSafeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.65 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $42.65 million and $1,672.37 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

