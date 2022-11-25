Manifold Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $921,827.00 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $15.97 or 0.00096428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 19% against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $921,827.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

