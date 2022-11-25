Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.83) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.18) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.01) to GBX 115 ($1.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 147.17 ($1.74).

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 126.45 ($1.50) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 845.00. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.11).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

