Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.43.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,583,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.91.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.