Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Position Lessened by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,803 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.