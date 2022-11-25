Matt Meeker Buys 14,950 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 14,950 shares of BARK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,265.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 9,830,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,612,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BARK Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BARK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 388,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $280.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.23. BARK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BARK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BARK Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,303,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 830,317 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 27,905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,800 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

