McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $380.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $215.27 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

