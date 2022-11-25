Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Tops One Day Volume of $9,020.68 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $676,540.96 and $9,020.68 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

