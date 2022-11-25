Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $20,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,961,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.1 %

MTD stock opened at $1,441.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,235.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,238.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $28,192,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.