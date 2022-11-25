MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
MGM China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF opened at $0.59 on Monday. MGM China has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.
MGM China Company Profile
