MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MCHVF opened at $0.59 on Monday. MGM China has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

