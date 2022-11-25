MiL.k Price Reaches $0.28 (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $60.32 million and $4.50 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,557,764 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

