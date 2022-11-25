Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNMD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 50.50.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 2.77 on Monday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 2.35 and a fifty-two week high of 32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.58 by 0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 548,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.