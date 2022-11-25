Mirova Acquires 1,742 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 283,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,868,000 after buying an additional 75,673 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,942. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.05. The stock has a market cap of $403.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

