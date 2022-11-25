Mirova Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mirova raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.68. 13,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,747. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

