Mirova Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mirova increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 102.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ORCL stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.18. 104,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.