Mirova Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mirova raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 160.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.4 %

About International Flavors & Fragrances

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,896. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.82.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.