Mirova Purchases 2,584 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mirova lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.0% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirova’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,715. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $369.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.