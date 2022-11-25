Mirova Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mirova raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Mirova’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after buying an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.99. The stock had a trading volume of 51,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,920. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

