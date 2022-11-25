Mizuho Boosts Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $36.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.89.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $34,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.