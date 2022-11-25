MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $482.57

Shares of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 482.57 ($5.71) and traded as low as GBX 343.22 ($4.06). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.20), with a volume of 27,812 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 470 ($5.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

MJ Gleeson Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 397.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 481.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.16 million and a P/E ratio of 594.83.

MJ Gleeson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MJ Gleeson

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($48,717.04).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

Further Reading

