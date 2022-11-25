Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.27.
Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $31.88.
Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.
