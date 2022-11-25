Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.27.

Mobileye Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $29.31 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $31.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mobileye Global Company Profile

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

