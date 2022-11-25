Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.22. 1,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,985,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 476,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

