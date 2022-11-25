Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $142,793.75 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $142,793.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 143,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Model N by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research upped their target price on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.