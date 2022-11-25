Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $142,793.75 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $142,793.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $38.71. The company had a trading volume of 143,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Model N by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Model N by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Model N Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on MODN. BTIG Research upped their target price on Model N to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

