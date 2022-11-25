Model N (NYSE:MODN) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.94. Approximately 1,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 367,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Model N Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 2,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $108,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,600,127.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,043 shares of company stock worth $1,597,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 350.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 89,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

