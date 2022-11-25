MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for MongoDB in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MongoDB’s current full-year earnings is ($5.37) per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDB. Citigroup cut their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MongoDB to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.90.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $150.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $570.58.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

