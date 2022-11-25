Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Monroe Capital worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRCC. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 327,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9,990.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

