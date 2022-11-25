Morgan Stanley Boosts Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to GBX 9,500

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 8,930 ($105.59) to GBX 9,500 ($112.33) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($156.08) to £125 ($147.81) in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,148.30.

Shares of FERG opened at $120.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. Ferguson has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

