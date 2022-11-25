Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

