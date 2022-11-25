Morgan Stanley Trims Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Target Price to $137.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.64. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allstate will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -239.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

