Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 4.5%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 2,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 269,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

MORF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 75.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 1,253.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth $69,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

