MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Price Down 4%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.84. 1,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 132,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

MorphoSys Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 688.39%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the second quarter worth $195,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

