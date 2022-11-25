Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.11

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.11 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.41). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 37.40 ($0.44), with a volume of 1,446,285 shares changing hands.

Nanoco Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.73 million and a P/E ratio of -28.83.

Insider Transactions at Nanoco Group

In related news, insider Henry Turcan sold 245,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.50), for a total value of £102,900 ($121,674.35).

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

